Minister For Timely Completion Of Ring Road In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:03 PM

Minister for timely completion of Ring Road in Bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry visited the site of under-construction Additional Ring Road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry visited the site of under-construction Additional Ring Road.

The minister was briefed that the 10.5 kilometers road will be completed with a cost of Rs 1.0586 billion.

He was briefed that construction of the road will divide the flux of traffic and hence mitigate the traffic-related problems of the city.

The Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the project on time and maintain high standards of work. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was also present on the occasion.

