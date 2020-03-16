UrduPoint.com
Minister For Timely Disbursement Of Zakat Funds To Deserving People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Minister for timely disbursement of Zakat funds to deserving people

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shoukat Ali Lalika said the Zakat department should ensure timely disbursement of Zakat fund to deserving and needy people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shoukat Ali Lalika said the Zakat department should ensure timely disbursement of Zakat fund to deserving and needy people.

He expressed these views during his visit to district office of Pakpattan, said a handout issued on Monday.

The minister said that it was department's first responsibility to distribute Zakat funds among needy persons.

He also checked the record of district Zakat committee pertaining to distribution of Zakat and also met with needy and deserving persons of the area.

District Zakat officer Waheed Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

