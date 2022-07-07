Minister for timely disposal of offal, animal waste on Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar on Thursday directed all the line departments to make arrangements for timely disposal of offal, hygienic removal of animal waste and solid waste on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

Chairing a meeting of the line departments here, he said that in most cities of the province the sacrificial animals are slaughtered at homes or streets and their remains are left to rot on streets and garbage heaps, unless proficient local government agencies move in quickly to clean up.

He directed to launch a mass awareness campaign about cleanliness, environmental changes and propel disposal of animal waste, adding that it was religious obligation of every individual to keep the environment clean.

The Minister asked the departments concerned to timely remove the animal waste from streets and dumping sites on three days of Eid ul Azha so that the public might not face any inconvenience.