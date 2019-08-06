Minister for timely installation of water filtration plants in schools, hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Schemes to install Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants in 1700 hospitals and Water Filtration Plants in 4000 government schools of Sindh province should be completed by June 2020 so as to facilitate the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Schemes to install Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants in 1700 hospitals and Water Filtration Plants in 4000 government schools of Sindh province should be completed by June 2020 so as to facilitate the people.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Development, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani while presiding over a meeting of Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department, said a statement.

The Minister said that the schemes for installation of RO plants and water filtration plants in remaining schools and hospitals would be completed in next phase.

Sindh Secretary PHE and Rural Development Sindh Roshan Ali Sheikh delivered a comprehensive briefing regarding the functioning, performance and schemes of his department.

It was informed in the meeting that a scheme of construction of Oxidation Ponds for the treatment of sewerage water at 196 outlets where sewerage water falls in Irrigation Channels would be completed till March 2020 with a cost of Rs 3.7 billion.

The Minister also advised the officers that all non-functional RO Plants should must made functional as soon as possible.