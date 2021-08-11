Minister for tree plantation to end pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said to end pollution every citizen should plant at least one tree for human-friendly environment.

He stated this during a tree plantation ceremony at Head-Marala here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Sarwar and others attended the ceremony.

The minister said it was a responsibility of every individual to keep environment clean so that the country could be included among beautiful and environment-friendly countries.

On this occasion, DC Tahir Farooq said all government institutions were working day and night to make the country beautiful and green.

The DC added students, teachers, social workers and people from all walks of life would have to playtheir role to cope with a challenge of pollution.

Later on, the participants and students also planted hundreds of plants.