UrduPoint.com

Minister For Tree Plantation To End Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Minister for tree plantation to end pollution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said to end pollution every citizen should plant at least one tree for human-friendly environment.

He stated this during a tree plantation ceremony at Head-Marala here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Sarwar and others attended the ceremony.

The minister said it was a responsibility of every individual to keep environment clean so that the country could be included among beautiful and environment-friendly countries.

On this occasion, DC Tahir Farooq said all government institutions were working day and night to make the country beautiful and green.

The DC added students, teachers, social workers and people from all walks of life would have to playtheir role to cope with a challenge of pollution.

Later on, the participants and students also planted hundreds of plants.

Related Topics

Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

6 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

21 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

18 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

20 minutes ago
 Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized ..

Literary session with Amjid Islam Amjid organized at NUML

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.