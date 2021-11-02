Minister for uninterrupted supply of electricity on 'Diwali'

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Essarani on Tuesday asked the power utility companies operating in Sindh province to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on the eve of Diwali falling on November 04

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Essarani on Tuesday asked the power utility companies operating in Sindh province to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on the eve of Diwali falling on November 04.

The minister contacted K-Electric, Hesco and Sepco authorities and asked them to exempt electricity feeders from loading-shedding covering the areas of temples and other worship places of Hindu community.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister had directed Sindh police and other law enforcement agencies to tighten up the security of temples.

The minister also contacted Administrators of local bodies and directed them to make special arrangements for cleanliness and keep streetlights functional around the temples so that the Hindu community could easily celebrate their festival.