Minister for uninterrupted wheat supply from Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi here Monday attended a video-link meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi here Monday attended a video-link meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam.

The meeting discussed in detail wheat procurement and storage capacity in all the provinces. The issues of inter-provincial wheat procurement and the delivery of wheat seeds were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi briefed the meeting about the current situation in KP plan's to meet demand of wheat this year.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the consumption of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was many times higher than production, thus the province would depend on the Punjab and Federal Food Corporation of Pakistan to meet its demand.

He demanded the Federal Government not to impose any tariffs on wheat delivery in this season and ensure free delivery of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so that the province does not face problems in procurement of wheat and achieve the target set by the Economic Coordination Committee-Pakistan.

Lodhi also demanded uninterrupted flour delivery from Punjab province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.