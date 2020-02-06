Minister for upgrading Cooperative dept on modern lines: Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that the people should get the Housing Societies verified before buying plots in the Societies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that the people should get the Housing Societies verified before buying plots in the Societies.

This he said while hearing the cases of Cooperative Societies here in his office on Thursday.

The Minister said that the time has come to upgrade the Cooperative department to work on modern lines and to facilitate the people on priority basis.

On this occasion Registrar Cooperative Societies Sohail Baloch and other officers were also present.

He said that the number of complaints regarding cooperative societies were decreasing gradually due to efforts of the department.

The Minister said that all disputed cases of doubling of the plots in Housing Societies will be dealt on purely merit basis and no one will be deprived of his due right.

He assured them that they would be provided justice and no one snatch their rights.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo directed the officers to resolve allpertaining cases in given time.