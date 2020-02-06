UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Upgrading Cooperative Dept On Modern Lines: Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Minister for upgrading Cooperative dept on modern lines: Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that the people should get the Housing Societies verified before buying plots in the Societies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that the people should get the Housing Societies verified before buying plots in the Societies.

This he said while hearing the cases of Cooperative Societies here in his office on Thursday.

The Minister said that the time has come to upgrade the Cooperative department to work on modern lines and to facilitate the people on priority basis.

On this occasion Registrar Cooperative Societies Sohail Baloch and other officers were also present.

He said that the number of complaints regarding cooperative societies were decreasing gradually due to efforts of the department.

The Minister said that all disputed cases of doubling of the plots in Housing Societies will be dealt on purely merit basis and no one will be deprived of his due right.

He assured them that they would be provided justice and no one snatch their rights.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo directed the officers to resolve allpertaining cases in given time.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Commerce All Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman&#0 ..

4 minutes ago

Man accused of raping five-year old girl at US emb ..

11 minutes ago

Belarus' Losses From Russia's Tax Maneuver Totaled ..

29 seconds ago

Two youth killed in road mishap in Sargodha

30 seconds ago

Four-day training on peace, tolerance held at Shah ..

31 seconds ago

'Olympics will go ahead': Tokyo organisers slam vi ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.