Minister For Vigorous Awareness Drive Against Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din on Tuesday stressed the need for a vigorous awareness campaign against dengue with the cooperation of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din on Tuesday stressed the need for a vigorous awareness campaign against dengue with the cooperation of people.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee here at DC Officer.

MPA Latif Nazar, DC Tariq Khan Niazi, and other officers were present on the occasion.

He said, on the direction of CM Punjab, the government was strictly monitoring the anti-dengue measures so all departments should be vigilant for surveillance of dengue larva, adding that no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said the current weather was very conducive for dengue larva growth, however, measures with responsibility for chemical treatment of larva should be adopted. He laid stress on the cleanliness in schools, colleges and universities.

MPA Latif Nazar urged for seeking Ulema services in the anti-dengue campaign and said they should highlight the precautionary measures for prevention from dengue during Juma sermons.

Earlier, District Coordinator for epidemic Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed the minister about the steps taken for indoor and outdoor surveillance.

