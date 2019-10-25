UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda Condoles Death Of Qureshi, Afridi Sisters

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda condoles death of Qureshi, Afridi sisters

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of sisters of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of sisters of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi.

In his separate condolence messages, the minister prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Water Afridi Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Dengue cases in KP soar to 6146

49 seconds ago

Finnish, Russian Interior Ministers to Discuss Mig ..

51 seconds ago

Serbia's Free Trade Deal With EAEU to Open Up 180 ..

52 seconds ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to conve ..

38 minutes ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

44 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal issues direct ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.