Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda condoles death of Qureshi, Afridi sisters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of sisters of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi.

In his separate condolence messages, the minister prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.