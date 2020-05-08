UrduPoint.com
Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda Condoles With Faisal Javed

Fri 08th May 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Senator Faisal Javed.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and also for the courage of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

