Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Tezgam Express train accident.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the early recovery of injured.

