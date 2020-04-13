UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda Grieves Over Army's Training Aircraft Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda grieves over Army's training aircraft crash

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the crash of Army training aircraft near Gujray

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the crash of Army training aircraft near Gujrat.

The minister condoled with the bereaved families of martyred pilots instructor Major Umar and Lieutenant Faizan, said a statement issued here.

He also prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Army Water Gujrat Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Govt taken steps on war footing to keep nation sav ..

13 seconds ago

Youth died in a road mishap in Sargodha

14 seconds ago

Man killed by rivals in Faisalabad

16 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals to overseas Paki ..

17 seconds ago

PPP leader Wassan predicts PM Khan’s removal in ..

24 minutes ago

CDA, MCI, ICT washing roads, markets to control co ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.