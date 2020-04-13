- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the crash of Army training aircraft near Gujrat.
The minister condoled with the bereaved families of martyred pilots instructor Major Umar and Lieutenant Faizan, said a statement issued here.
He also prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace.