Minister For Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti Holds Open Court
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:44 PM
Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti held an open court on Monday in his constituency and listened to public complaints
He received applications and issued on-the-spot orders to solve problems of applicants. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to provide relief to common man.
Later, he visited his constituency and met people of the area.