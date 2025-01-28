Open Menu

Minister Formally Inaugurates Digitization Of ESSI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan, on Tuesday formally inaugurated the digitization of Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI).

The ceremony was also attended by Secretary Labor Department, Mian Adil Iqbal, Vice Commissioner ESSI, Director Medical and other officials of the Labor Department.

The minister also reviewed digitization process at Employees Social Security Hospital Kohat Road and inspected various sections of the hospital. He also visited medical store and inquired about availability of medicines.

On the occasion, he was briefed about ESSI digitization process and was informed that the data of every patient visiting the hospital would be saved in the system.

He was told that patient records would remain hospital's database for future visits while doctors would have complete knowledge of availability of medicines in the hospital.

Minister directed concerned officials to take further steps to improve the ESSI digitization process and emphasized that Labor Department would continue to implement revolutionary reforms for welfare of workers.

He also announced that Labor Department would soon introduce "E-Mazdoor Card," to address issues faced by laborers and to provide them with a wide range of facilities via the e-card.

