Minister formally inaugurates new BRT route

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Malak Shah Muhammad Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) new feeder route from Shah Alam Pull to the Mall of Hayatabad.

After cutting the ribbon of the new feeder route, the minister said BRT was an important and beneficial project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its people.

The service, he said, provides modern commuting facilities to the masses at subsidized fares.

The BRT service has achieved international awards for its best services, the minister said and added that before the completion of this project, the opponents used to make fun of the project and highly criticized it.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, he said after the completion of this project, the critics were now praising this project for its highly beneficial outcome.

The BRT, he said, was providing state-of-the-art commuting facilities to hundreds of thousands of people daily.