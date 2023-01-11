UrduPoint.com

Minister Formally Inaugurates New BRT Route

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Minister formally inaugurates new BRT route

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Malak Shah Muhammad Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) new feeder route from Shah Alam Pull to the Mall of Hayatabad.

After cutting the ribbon of the new feeder route, the minister said BRT was an important and beneficial project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its people.

The service, he said, provides modern commuting facilities to the masses at subsidized fares.

The BRT service has achieved international awards for its best services, the minister said and added that before the completion of this project, the opponents used to make fun of the project and highly criticized it.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, he said after the completion of this project, the critics were now praising this project for its highly beneficial outcome.

The BRT, he said, was providing state-of-the-art commuting facilities to hundreds of thousands of people daily.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Alam From Government Best

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

5 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.