UrduPoint.com

Minister Forms Teams For Treatment People In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Minister forms teams for treatment people in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday constituted various teams for treatment of flood-affected people across the country.

According to spokesman of Health Ministry, the teams of doctors would reach the calamity-hit areas of Balochistan within next two days.

Over 30,000 vaccines would be provided in the affected areas. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) has already been directed to vaccinate children in flood-affected areas.

The vaccines of typhoid, measles, diarrhea would be provided in flood-hid areas in within the next two days, the minister said adding that the ministry was providing medicines for fever, flu and eye diseases.

Optimum health facilities were being provided in flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan

Recent Stories

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

24 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

12 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.