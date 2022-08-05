Minister forms teams for treatment people in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday constituted various teams for treatment of flood-affected people across the country.

According to spokesman of Health Ministry, the teams of doctors would reach the calamity-hit areas of Balochistan within next two days.

Over 30,000 vaccines would be provided in the affected areas. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) has already been directed to vaccinate children in flood-affected areas.

The vaccines of typhoid, measles, diarrhea would be provided in flood-hid areas in within the next two days, the minister said adding that the ministry was providing medicines for fever, flu and eye diseases.

Optimum health facilities were being provided in flood-affected areas.