Minister Gives Away Commendation Certificates To Medics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid gave away commendation certificates to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving in the Corona ward of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) ,here on Tuesday.

SIMS Principal Professor Dr. Mehmud Ayaz, Medical Superintendant SIMS Dr. Iftikhar and faculty members were present on the occasion. Principal SIMS Dr. Mehmud Ayaz thanked the Minister for providing guidance during the Pandemic and encouraging the doctors. The Minister later addressed the participants at the ceremony.

She said, "Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase. This is not just a challenge, it is an opportunity to serve this nation with full dedication and commitment. That is why doctors are known as the messiahs.

I salute all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving on the frontline from the core of my heart. Doctors are serving the patients despite knowing the risks to their lives and this is such a great service." While acknowledging the services of the doctors during the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Yasmin further said, "Along with doctors, the institutions facilitating the patients also deserve appreciation. Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation of the coronavirus pandemic"She said coronavirus has affected the entire world. "We are requesting people again and again to take necessary precautions. We will have to win this battle as a nation".

Health minister appreciated Prof. Mehmud Ayaz for organizing the ceremony to honour the doctors and healthcare workers.

