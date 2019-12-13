UrduPoint.com
Minister Gives Cheque To PIC Victim's Family

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Resheed on Friday visited the residence of Gulshan Munir, who died in the PIC rampage and presented a cheque of one million rupees to her husband.

He also conveyed the condolence messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to the bereaved family.

He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, financial aid was being provided to the heirs of deceased who lost their lives in this incident.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the tragic incident, adding that forcefully preventing doctors to treat patients and rampage was a cruel act.

