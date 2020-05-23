UrduPoint.com
Minister Gives Eid Gifts To Prisoners

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:49 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq during his visit to district jail here on Saturday distributed Eid gifts to jail inmates.

He listened to the problems of male and female prisoners and assured to resolve their problems amicably.

He also directed the jail officials to make all out sincere efforts for the betterment and welfare of jail inmates.

