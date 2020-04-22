UrduPoint.com
Minister Gives Nod For Establishing Organ Transplantation Authority For South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:27 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chairing a meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, approved not only the Organ Procurement Cell but also gave nod for setting up the Organ Transplantation Authority for south Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chairing a meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, approved not only the Organ Procurement Cell but also gave nod for setting up the Organ Transplantation Authority for south Punjab.

Present on the occasion were Acting DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Dr Murtaza Haider, Professor Muzammal Tahir, Professor Ghayasuddin Tayyab, PMA members, representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Mian Zahidur Rehman Batha and other officials of the department.

The acting DG PHOTA gave a briefing to the minister about the performance of the Authority. The minister approved the minutes of the last meeting and asked for details of the fiscal year 2019-20.

She also gave directions to the officials to send the proposals of the Monitoring Authority on PHOTA Act 2020 to the Law Department. She also asked the Monitoring Authority to share proposals on fee of clinics for Corneal Transplant.

Besides setting up of an Organ Procurement Cell at Lahore General Hospital, the minister also approved the Organ Transplantation Authority for south Punjab. She said the performance and capacity of the PHOTA would be enhanced and an Organ Procurement Cell would also be set up at Bahria Orchard Hospital.

The minister also said that legislation was being introduced and nobody would be allowed to carry out illegal organ transplant business.

