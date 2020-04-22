Minister gives ration bags to deserving persons from Christian community

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights, Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday distributed ration bags among deserving persons from christian community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights, Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday distributed ration bags among deserving persons from christian community.

Pastor Emrick Joseph, Farooq Khokhar, Yasir Talib and others were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched 'Ehsaas Programme' only for destitute of the society to provide them financial aid in this difficult situation.

He said the government was taking best decision in the larger interest of people, however, cooperation of the nation was imperative in this regard.

He asked the Christian community to stay home, save themselves from virus.