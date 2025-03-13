- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister gives two months deadline to officers for performance improvement; assign tasks for rapid w ..
Minister Gives Two Months Deadline To Officers For Performance Improvement; Assign Tasks For Rapid Work
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan while presiding over a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) gave a two-month deadline to the Members and senior officers of the department, urging them to change their approach and bring improvement in their performance.
He emphasized that delays will not be tolerated and any officer failing to perform up to the mark will be sent home. Federal Minister expressed his displeasure with the output of the NHA and directed all Members to ensure transparency in developmental projects, said a press release issued on Thursday.
He stressed that the timely completion of road construction projects should be top priority for the NHA as delays significantly increase their costs.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed that projects which are further along in development should be prioritized for completion. He gave NHA officials two months to improve with the warning that those who fail to do so will be dismissed. Federal Minister urged NHA officers to work with dedication, commitment and diligence ensuring the effective and efficient use of public funds.
During the meeting, a briefing was presented to the Federal Minister regarding ongoing and proposed road projects in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as other regions of the country. Federal Secretary for Communications and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority along with senior officer, presented a progress report on the organization’s projects.
