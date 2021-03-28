UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Greets Hindus On Holi, Christians On Palm Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Minister greets Hindus on Holi, Christians on Palm Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has wished Holi to the Hindu community and Palm Sunday to the Christian community.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the day of Holi promotes brotherhood and harmony while Palm Sunday having much importance for the Christian community as welcome of Easter.

The Minister appealed to the religious leaders to adopt all necessary measures regardingCOVID-19 and pray for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

10 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

26 minutes ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

56 minutes ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.