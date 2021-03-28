Minister greets Hindus on Holi, Christians on Palm Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has wished Holi to the Hindu community and Palm Sunday to the Christian community.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the day of Holi promotes brotherhood and harmony while Palm Sunday having much importance for the Christian community as welcome of Easter.

The Minister appealed to the religious leaders to adopt all necessary measures regardingCOVID-19 and pray for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.