Minister greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab sports Minister for Sports and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Sunday People's welfare could only be ensured by following the great teachings of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), he said, "The sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us about simplicity, tolerance, forgiveness, honesty, justice and much more." The minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) and also prayed that may Allah Almighty forgive us and shower His countless blessings upon us in this holy month of Rabiul Awal.