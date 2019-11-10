UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Greets Muslim Ummah On Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Minister greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab sports Minister for Sports and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Sunday People's welfare could only be ensured by following the great teachings of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), he said, "The sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us about simplicity, tolerance, forgiveness, honesty, justice and much more." The minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) and also prayed that may Allah Almighty forgive us and shower His countless blessings upon us in this holy month of Rabiul Awal.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab May Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE cares for People of Determination

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

12 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

13 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.