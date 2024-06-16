Open Menu

Minister Greets Nation On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Minister greets nation on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has congratulated the nation on Eid and said that today is the day of sacrifice and joining the happiness of others.

In his message, he said, "It is our social obligation that we take care of the needs of the poor, needy and orphans.

Following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) brings a sense of self-sacrifice and realization for others. We should also remember the sacrifices of Kashmiris and martyrs on the occasion of Eid. It is the demand of the time to work together for the development of the country." The provincial minister further said that the Punjab government had allocated a huge amount of Rs 9 billion for the development of the livestock sector and the welfare of farmers in the next year's budget, which will promote better breeding of animals and corporate farming.

