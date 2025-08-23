Minister Greets Pakistani Team For Winning Ice Hockey Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan team for winning the Latem Cup Division III Ice Hockey Championship held in the United States.
The national side made history by defeating Peru 6–1 in the final to claim the title for the very first time.
In his message, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said the players had proven that with determination and hard work, no field of sports is beyond Pakistan’s reach. “This remarkable achievement will be written in golden letters in the sporting history of Pakistan,” he remarked.
The minister also praised the outstanding performance of the Pakistan women’s team, which secured a bronze medal in the Division II competition.
He said their success was “a moment of pride for the entire nation.” This year’s championship featured 62 teams from 17 countries. The Pakistani men’s team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, displaying exceptional skill, discipline, and resilience on the international stage.
Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said the Punjab government is committed to promoting sports, adding that practical measures will continue to be taken to support athletes and create opportunities for youth to achieve even greater success at the global level.
