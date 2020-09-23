Minister greets Pashtuns for celebrating 'Pashtun Culture Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Wednesday congratulated the entire Pashtun community on their Culture Day.

He said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to better understand all these traditions, culture and unique lifestyle and keep it alive forever.

In his message on the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day issued here, Haji Mitha Khan Kakar, said living nation protect their cultural, traditional values and historical heritage.

The minister said Pashtun tribes had always fostered brotherhood through tolerance, forbearance and moderation.