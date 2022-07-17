Minister grieve over DI Khan gas leakage incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic incident of gas leakage inside a house in Dera Ismail Khan wherein a man, woman and a girl died on the spot the previous day.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the grieved family in this tragic incident and prayed for the deceased.

He also directed the district administration to take strict precautionary measures to prevent such ugly accidents in the future.