UrduPoint.com

Minister Grieve Over DI Khan Gas Leakage Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Minister grieve over DI Khan gas leakage incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic incident of gas leakage inside a house in Dera Ismail Khan wherein a man, woman and a girl died on the spot the previous day.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the grieved family in this tragic incident and prayed for the deceased.

He also directed the district administration to take strict precautionary measures to prevent such ugly accidents in the future.

Related Topics

Died Man Dera Ismail Khan Women Gas Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

13 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.