Minister grieved at Dr Qadeer death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HA&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he said Dr Qadeer rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan.

He said the service of the deceased for making country's defence impregnable would be remembered till last.

He prayed that may Allah exalt the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.