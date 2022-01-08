Minister grieved at loss of lives in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that road closures due to heavy snowfall hampered relief operations in the area; however, Pak Army soldiers and relief teams had been mobilised to rescue the tourists.

The minister appealed to tourists, especially families, to refrain from travelling to Murree and Galiyat. "The evacuation of stranded visitors is our foremost priority," he said and added that resources were being utilised to clear the roads of the area with snow.