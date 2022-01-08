UrduPoint.com

Minister Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Murree

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Minister grieved at loss of lives in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that road closures due to heavy snowfall hampered relief operations in the area; however, Pak Army soldiers and relief teams had been mobilised to rescue the tourists.

The minister appealed to tourists, especially families, to refrain from travelling to Murree and Galiyat. "The evacuation of stranded visitors is our foremost priority," he said and added that resources were being utilised to clear the roads of the area with snow.

Related Topics

Army Snow Murree Road From

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

24 minutes ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.