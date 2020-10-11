UrduPoint.com
Minister Grieved At Maulana Adil Killing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murderer of religious leader Maulana Adil Khan, who was shot dead by unidentified men in Karachi.

The minister condemned the attack and said that such incidents indicate India's attempts to create sectarian conflict in Pakistan.

He urged scholars from all sects to ensure that people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

