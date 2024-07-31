(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Provincial food Minister Bilal Yasin expressed condolences

on the death of known comedian Sardar Kamal.

He said that Sardar Kamal's acting and satire were as excellent

as his personality.

He said that Pakistani drama industry and

stage had lost a great actor.

Bilal Yasin further said that with Sardar Kamal's death, the chapter

of witty remarks and excellent acting had come to an end. I pray to

Allah for the forgiveness and high ranks of the deceased.

May Allah grant patience to the family of Sardar Kamal.