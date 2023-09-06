Open Menu

Minister Grieved Over Sumbal's Sudden Death

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family of Secretary Interior Abdullah Khan Sumbal who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul rest in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

He said that Abdullah Sumbal was an outstanding officer and his sudden death is a great loss to the family and the civil service.

