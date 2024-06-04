Minister grieves over 11 deaths in Sanjdi Coal Mine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar expressed his grief over the death of 11 workers in Sanjdi Coal Mine, Harnai on Tuesday.

According to details, Provincial Minister for food and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar, expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic death of 11 workers due to the accumulation of toxic gas in a coal mine in Sanjdi, Quetta.

Sharing the grief of the bereaved families, the minister said that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the incident and a case has been registered against those responsible.

He stated that transparent investigations have been ordered into this heart-wrenching incident. Action will be taken against those who displayed negligence and failed to comply with mining regulations.

The minister assured that coal mine owners and companies not adhering to the mining rules will face legal consequences.

Expressing deep sorrow and condolences to the mourning families, Minister emphasized his solidarity with the affected families during this tragic time.

