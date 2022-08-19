Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI Khan, other areas of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Friday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in gloomy incidents occurred after heavy rains and floods lashed various parts of the province.

He also showed great sympathy for the victims and their families affected by the heavy rains and floods in Dera Ismail Khan wherein a teenager and a motorcyclist died while six others sustained severe injuries.

He further expressed heartfelt shock over the incidents of death and injuries of many persons due to stormy rains in some other parts of the province, including the merged districts.

The minister, in his condolence message, prayed for the souls of those who died, and for the speedy recovery of those who received injuries in rain-related incidents.