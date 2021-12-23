(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has expressed heartfelt sorrow over the demise of Haji Kashif Jan Khan, uncle of Member Provincial Assembly and former Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan and brother of Chief of Rajar Asif Jan khan who breathed his last the other day.

The provincial minister has also expressed sorrow over the death of mother of Shahid Ata Khiara, editor-in-chief of local newspaper from Dera Ismail Khan.

Faisal Amin Gandapur, in his separate condolence messages, prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed his deep sympathies with members of the bereaved families.