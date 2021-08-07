UrduPoint.com

Minister Grieves Over Losses Of Traders In Nowshera Blaze

Defence Minister, Pervaiz Khattak has expressed grief over the loss incurred by traders due to fire eruption in a cloth market of Sadder Bazar Nowshera Cantonment

Talking to media persons here Saturday, he expressed solidarity with the shopkeepers and said that although the loss was exponential yet an attempt would be made to provide relief to affected traders.

He said that a committee comprising on Deputy Commissioner and Cantonment Executive Officer had been constituted to probe the incident and identify the exact causes of blaze.

He also appreciated the role of Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, District Administration, Cantonment board and Pak Army for containing and dousing the fire. He said that according to preliminary investigation, the fire erupted due to short circuit and engulfed the whole market.

