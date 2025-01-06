ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik Monday stated that Pakistan, under the Prime Minister's vision, is taking a giant leap in digitalization with the Faceless Customs Assessment System to expand the knowledge-based economy, ensure universal connectivity and promote digital literacy.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, minister unveiled plans to integrate the Faceless Customs Assessment System into the Federal board of Revenue's transformation strategy, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a Digital Pakistan which aims to harness digitalization, streamlining business processes and bolstering tax collection documentation.

He explained that the Faceless Customs Assessment System aims to facilitate trade by reducing clearance time, inducing efficiency and promoting transparency in assessments, adding, this system is expected to bring a significant change in the overall culture and working of the Customs department.

By automating the customs assessment process, the system eliminates the need for physical interaction between customs officials and traders, reducing the risk of corruption and increasing the speed of clearance, he added.

Minister further said that the "Faceless Customs Assessment System" is set to revolutionize Pakistan's economy, adding, this System is a key milestone in Pakistan's journey to digital transformation.

Responding to a question, he revealed that the system is expected to be fully functional within the next 2 to 3 months.

Addressing concerns about slow internet speeds, the Minister stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the IT Ministry are taking emergency measures to resolve the issue. Once resolved, Pakistan's internet services are expected to resolve national security issues and will meet international standards, ultimately contributing to the country's progress.

Minister Malik also expressed his appreciation for the significant increase in IT exports over the past few months.

He also expressed optimism that the recent reforms and new tax systems will further boost the growth of IT exports in Pakistan.