- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision
Minister Hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' As Key Driver Of PM's Digital Pakistan Vision
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik Monday stated that Pakistan, under the Prime Minister's vision, is taking a giant leap in digitalization with the Faceless Customs Assessment System to expand the knowledge-based economy, ensure universal connectivity and promote digital literacy.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, minister unveiled plans to integrate the Faceless Customs Assessment System into the Federal board of Revenue's transformation strategy, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a Digital Pakistan which aims to harness digitalization, streamlining business processes and bolstering tax collection documentation.
He explained that the Faceless Customs Assessment System aims to facilitate trade by reducing clearance time, inducing efficiency and promoting transparency in assessments, adding, this system is expected to bring a significant change in the overall culture and working of the Customs department.
By automating the customs assessment process, the system eliminates the need for physical interaction between customs officials and traders, reducing the risk of corruption and increasing the speed of clearance, he added.
Minister further said that the "Faceless Customs Assessment System" is set to revolutionize Pakistan's economy, adding, this System is a key milestone in Pakistan's journey to digital transformation.
Responding to a question, he revealed that the system is expected to be fully functional within the next 2 to 3 months.
Addressing concerns about slow internet speeds, the Minister stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the IT Ministry are taking emergency measures to resolve the issue. Once resolved, Pakistan's internet services are expected to resolve national security issues and will meet international standards, ultimately contributing to the country's progress.
Minister Malik also expressed his appreciation for the significant increase in IT exports over the past few months.
He also expressed optimism that the recent reforms and new tax systems will further boost the growth of IT exports in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris never accept division of Kashmir as solution of Kashmir issue under any circumstances. AJK ..11 hours ago
-
PML-N chooses dialogue with PTI for Nation's interest: Rana Ihsan11 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir11 hours ago
-
Attackers, facilitators of DC Kurram attack to be nominated in FIR: KP Govt12 hours ago
-
Drop in crop prices caused financial losses in 2024, claim farmers13 hours ago
-
2 suspects arrested as third person killed in assault on family13 hours ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urge PTI to show seriousness in talks14 hours ago
-
A plebiscite under UN supervision is the only solution to the Kashmir conflict: Dr. Imtiaz Khan14 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme14 hours ago
-
Minister expresses grief over van accident14 hours ago
-
Isar visits VC Kohat , offers condolences over uncle’s death14 hours ago