ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday stated that the government implemented effective policies to curb inflation, successfully bringing it down from double digits to single digits and achieved a milestone in the agriculture sector, which has a direct positive impact on the common people.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Dr. Musadik Malik revealed that his government's exemplary measures have yielded positive results, significantly reducing inflation and subsequently decreasing the prices of essential edibles.

Musadik Malik highlighted the notable progress in the country's economic growth, pointing out the valuable addition to the GDP growth rate, which has now surged to 6.5%.

This significant increase, he emphasized, is a testament to the government's effective economic policies and strategies, which have yielded substantial dividends, he said.

The robust GDP growth rate of 6.5% not only reflects the country's economic resilience but also underscores its potential for sustained growth and development, he added.

Minister revealed more insights into the government's efforts to boost the agriculture sector.

He emphasized that the remarkable growth in this sector is a direct result of the government's well-crafted policies and strategies.

Malik also credited the PML-N government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, for achieving remarkable progress and stabilizing petroleum prices over the past year, ultimately benefiting the public.