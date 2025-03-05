Open Menu

Minister Hails Govt's Success In Curbing Inflation, Boosting Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Minister hails govt's success in curbing inflation, boosting agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday stated that the government implemented effective policies to curb inflation, successfully bringing it down from double digits to single digits and achieved a milestone in the agriculture sector, which has a direct positive impact on the common people.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Dr. Musadik Malik revealed that his government's exemplary measures have yielded positive results, significantly reducing inflation and subsequently decreasing the prices of essential edibles.

Musadik Malik highlighted the notable progress in the country's economic growth, pointing out the valuable addition to the GDP growth rate, which has now surged to 6.5%.

This significant increase, he emphasized, is a testament to the government's effective economic policies and strategies, which have yielded substantial dividends, he said.

The robust GDP growth rate of 6.5% not only reflects the country's economic resilience but also underscores its potential for sustained growth and development, he added.

Minister revealed more insights into the government's efforts to boost the agriculture sector.

He emphasized that the remarkable growth in this sector is a direct result of the government's well-crafted policies and strategies.

Malik also credited the PML-N government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, for achieving remarkable progress and stabilizing petroleum prices over the past year, ultimately benefiting the public.

Recent Stories

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

21 minutes ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

36 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan