Minister Hails Minorities' Role For National Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:17 PM

Minister hails minorities' role for national development

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that Minority Day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to promote equality and protect the rights of non-Muslims in the then newly created country

He was addressing a seminar held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday on the eve of National Minorities' Day to commemorate the contribution of minorities in the progress and development of Pakistan.

The seminar was also addressed by the Member Punjab Assembly Ramesh Singh Arora and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

In his address, Punjab Minister Augustine said that all minorities are proud Pakistanis and celebrate Independence Day on August 14 with more zeal and zest than the Minorities Day. However, he said, this day continued as a great tradition across the country.

The minister remembered the exemplary role played by minorities in the health and education sector of Pakistan in the early years of Independence.

He revealed that the Punjab government has for the first time collected a data about the minorities' quota for jobs, and found that 19,000 posts are lying vacant in the province. He lauded that GCU is the only institution where minorities were given jobs over and above five per cent of their quota.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said, "This great tradition of celebrating minorities' day should be continued as this day is observed to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for a united and prosperous Pakistan." He said the commendable services of minorities is a glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan.

MPA Ramesh Singh Arora said that it's an honour for him to be a citizen of the great country Pakistan. He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave the constitution of Pakistan in his speech to the legislature on Aug 11, 1947. He said Quaid-e-Azam had espoused in his speech that you may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state.

