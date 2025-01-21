Open Menu

Minister Hails Pak Army’s Operations Against Terrorists In Zhob

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Minister hails Pak army’s operations against terrorists in Zhob

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Boluchistan Minister for Communication, Works, Physical Planning & Housing, Mir Saleem Khosa on Tuesday lauded the successful operations conducted by security forces in Zhob to eliminate terrorists from the district.

In a statement, he said the government had devised effective strategy to overcome anti-Pakistan forces and put the country on road toward development.

The minister said the security forces had foiled the terrorists’ plan to penetrate in Baluchistan through area of Simbazi in district Zhob.

He said the the people of Baluchistan would cooperate with security forces at maximum level to purge the province from terrorism, adding the the country’s security force had the abilities to face any security challenge.

APP/sga/378

