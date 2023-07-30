Minister hails security arrangements during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock, Transport and In-charge Muharram arrangements for Sargodha division Ibrahim Hassan Sunday paid a visit to Sargodha division and hailed foolproof security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis across division.

Sargodha Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti gave special briefing to the minister on security arrangements for Muharram processions. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharukh Kamal Sidiqui briefed the minister that police had provided foolproof security for 519 Majalisis and 427 processions with deployment of 7,252 policemen across the division.

All policemen remained alert all the time and performed their duties with devotion and determination. He said no one untoward incident occurred during Muharam days.