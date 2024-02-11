Minister hails security forces, ECP for conducting successful elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday congratulated security forces including Pakistan Army, Police, Paramilitary Forces, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and all organizations for conducting successful elections in country.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference here.

Jan Achakzai said that enemy forces did not want to have elections in Pakistan but the government have failed their agenda and held successful elections.

He said that those who failed in the elections should accept the results, if anyone has any kind of objection on the election results, they should refer to the relevant forum.

It is the enemy's agenda to cause chaos and unrest in Pakistan, he said. The minister said that some elements were engaged in the same situation, they started firing and followed the agenda of the enemy.