Minister Hails Spirit Of Sialkot Exporters

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Minister hails spirit of Sialkot exporters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rashid hailed exporters struggle for establishing the Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis.

The exporters had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy, he expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the Sialkot International Airport here on Friday.

The minister also appreciated social welfare and human development-oriented projects being run successfully by exporters on self-help basis in Sialkot under the supervision of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as well.

He said that the business community of Sialkot should actively play their role in Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green Pakistan scheme, adding that the business community and the district administration should work together in tree-plantation campaign to overcome environment issues.

On this Occasion, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Syed Zaigham Rizvi also briefed about the programme.

PTI leader Umer Dar, Vice Chairman SIAL Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chairman PHA Sialkot Zulfiqar Ahsan Bhatti and others were also present.

