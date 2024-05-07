Minister hands over 17 vehicles to DC to ensure smooth municipal services for Lahorites

Punjab's Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique handed over the keys of 17 vehicles worth Rs. 222 million to Deputy Commissioner Lahore/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Rafeya Haider to facilitate smooth municipal services for Lahorites

Addressing the media during the ceremony, Minister Zeeshan Rafique mentioned that no new vehicles had been purchased for the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) for several years despite a manifold increase in population. He highlighted the challenges faced by anti-encroachment operations and other services due to the shortage of vehicles.

Rafique stated that approval had been granted to procure vehicles to enhance the effectiveness of anti-encroachment operations, significantly bolstering the capacity of the anti-encroachment squad. He emphasized the Chief Minister's vision to ensure cleanliness throughout the province, with plans to implement an efficient cleaning system inspired by experiences from developed nations.

The Minister outlined the Punjab government's ambitious plan to revamp Lahore, asserting that its implementation would transform the city's landscape within months.

Under the Revamping initiative, a comprehensive plan has been devised to maintain and provide municipal services to every street in Lahore, Rafique added.

Responding to a query, the provincial minister criticized the previous government for abruptly dissolving local bodies, emphasizing the Muslim League-Nawaz's commitment to conducting local government elections and supporting the local government system. He noted the failure to hold local body elections even after a Supreme Court directive during the previous government's tenure, but assured that preparations for a new local body act had commenced under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding another question, Rafique mentioned the government's efforts to introduce a comprehensive package aimed at addressing not only wheat-related issues but also other challenges faced by farmers.