Minister Hands Over Anti Foot Mouth Vaccine To Livestock Directorate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

Minister hands over anti foot mouth vaccine to Livestock Directorate

Provincial Livestock Minister, Muhibullah Khan on Thursday handed over the first batch of vaccine against foot and mouth disease of cattle to the Directorate General Livestock, Extension, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Livestock Minister, Muhibullah Khan on Thursday handed over the first batch of vaccine against foot and mouth disease of cattle to the Directorate General Livestock, Extension, Peshawar.

At the occasion, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr, DG Livestock Extension, Dr Alamzeb, DG Fisheries, Khusro Kaleem, Director Livestock Research, Dr Iqbal and officials concerned were present.

The Minister while handing over the vaccine to the authorities directed for adopting war-footing measures to contain the foot mouth disease in the province. The people associated with the dairy and cattle business, he said should be provided an immediate relief.

He said the provincial government has taken in time measures to contain the disease adding the disease besides incurring financial loss to the farmers was also negatively affecting the economic affairs. Keeping in view these effects, he said the provincial government while devising an urgent strategy, has started provision of the vaccine on an urgent basis.

He also directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources toward this end and in case of any problem contact him so that any issue confronting this important endeavor could be addressed well in time.

