Minister hands over face masks, sanitizers to TEVTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal handed over 1,166,700 face masks and 15,394 hand sanitisers to CEO TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at PSDA (Punjab Skills Development Authority) office on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PVTC (Punjab Vocational Training Council) Chairman Maj.

(R) Shahnawaz also received 466,650 face masks and 6,151 hand sanitisers for the students enrolled in PVTC managed institutions. This material was donated by Punjab Skills Development Authority to protect the students from coronavirus.

The ceremony in this regard was attended by DG Saleha Saeed, Additional Programme Director Haroon Naseer and others.

Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the PSDA's step and asked the people to follow anti-corona precautions to remain safe from this virus.

