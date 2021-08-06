UrduPoint.com

Minister Hands Over Machinery To Four Agriculture Farm Centres

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Minister hands over machinery to four agriculture farm centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Mohibullah Khan handed over agricultural machinery to four agriculture farm centres aimed at increasing production of crops and income of farmers.

The machinery was handed over to agricultural farm services' centres in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand and Torghar districts during the concluding session of ongoing Alternative Sources Income Project of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (NLI) attended by the country's head of food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), senior officials of the Agriculture Department and farmers in substantial numbers.

The minister said KP Government was committed to increasing agricultural production and income of farmers through utilization of modern agricultural farming tools.

He said assistance providing by FAO in this regard was important and praised worthy.

With cooperation of INL-funded project, he said provincial government has helped 4,000 farmers' families from alternative sources in these districts. He said olive trees have been provided to 312 farmers in these districts.

The minister said agricultural machinery for land-leveling, seeds sowing, crops' harvesting and thrashing of crops was vital to increase agricultural production and farmers income in the province.

Revolutionary reforms are being introduced in agriculture and livestock sectors that would help increase per acre production and bring prosperity in farmers' lives.

