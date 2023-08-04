Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benazirabad

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday handed over ownership rights of houses to the rain and flood-affected people of District Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday handed over ownership rights of houses to the rain and flood-affected people of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the ceremony as a chief guest, the minister said that under the vision of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the ownership rights of houses were being handed over to affected persons under Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood affecttees Program.

Dr Azra said that PPP has always served the people and its service would continue in future. Minister said that more than two million affectees of previous torrential rains and floods are being paid support amounts and ownership certificates, which include 1,13000 affectees of District Shaheed Benazirabad. She congratulated the affected women on receiving the ownership certificates of houses.

Addressing the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that district administration in cooperation with social organization SAFCO conducted a survey of affected persons on merit, on that basis ownership certificates of houses and land were being handed over to them.

DC said that more than 500 women received ownership certificates in today's program while 1,13,590 affected persons would receive ownership certificates under Sindh Peoples Housing For Flood affectees program, which include 17295 affectees of tehsil Nawabshah, 39374 of Tehsil Daur, 33123 of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed and 23798 are of Tehsil Sakrand.

The women who received ownership certificates of land and houses thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Government.

Those who attended the event include MNA Syed Ghulam Musataf Shah, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, Vice Chancellor SBB University Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, SSP Mezoor Ali, Chairman District Council Akbar Ali Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhamma Rasheed Bhatti, officials of different departments, ownership receiving women and affectees of all the four tesils and elites in large number.